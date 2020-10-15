Happy Dance

Cbd Coconut Melt

$25.00

Happy Dance

This miracle-working, multi-purpose, CBD-infused Coconut Melt can multi-task almost as well as you. It’s a skin moisturizer, a belly balm, a hand & cuticle hydrator, a makeup remover, a post-shave moisturizer, a hair mask…okay, we’ll stop. With 225 MG of CBD from Premium Full Spectrum Hemp Extract in each jar, it will quickly become your go-to head-to-toe treat. 225 MG of CBD in a 3.6 FL OZ jar Multi-purpose miracle worker Melts on contact with skin Fragrance-free This product has not been evaluated or approved by the Food and Drug Administration and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or mitigate any disease. Keep out of reach of children. Hemp or cannabidiol use while pregnant or nursing may be harmful. Consult your doctor before using if you are pregnant or nursing, have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs. Take precaution when using multiple hemp or cannabidiol products at the same time or together. California Proposition 65 Warning: ⚠️ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (9-THC), which is known to the State of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov. CA only.