Cbd Botanical Night Drops

KISKANU’S NEW BOTANICAL CBD NIGHT DROPS ARE A PERFECT WAY TO PROMOTE RELAXATION AND RELIEF AT THE END OF ANY BUSY DAY. Our new Botanical CBD Night Drops have specially formulated whole-plant extracts of extracts of CBD, chamomile, hops, passionflower and lavender. These are added into a base of nutritional olive and hemp oils for a blend that will soothe your nervous system and promote sleep. Made with Broad-Spectrum Hemp CBD grown in the USA and whole-plant botanicals. All ingredients other than CBD in our Botanical CBD Day Drops are Certified Organic. Our final products are third party laboratory tested to parts per billion for heavy metals, pesticides, mycotoxins, potency and residual solvents. With this product you will experience no psychoactivity, leaving you with a normalizing effect upon your bodily processes and a clear mind. Warning: Pregnant or Nursing women, individuals taking any medication(s) or persons who have any heath conditions should consult their doctor before using this product. Discontinue use and consult your doctor if any adverse conditions occur. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of this product has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requires this notice. **This product contains CBD that has been derived from hemp that has been grown in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill, and contains between 0-0.3% THC.