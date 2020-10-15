Happy Dance

At Happy Dance

This is a supercharged whipped body butter packed with 200 MG of CBD from Premium Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, and ultra-hydrating plant extracts for the ultimate nourishment without the greasy feel. A luxuriously smooth blend of plant-based oils and butters nourish dry skin, while rosemary and rice bran extracts provide antioxidants. It’s all the ingredients your body wants, and none that it doesn’t. 200 MG of CBD in a 6.7 FL OZ jar Luxuriously smooth without the greasy feel Real Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter and Olive Oil quickly soothe dry skin Rosemary and Rice Bran Extracts provide antioxidants This product has not been evaluated or approved by the Food and Drug Administration and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or mitigate any disease. Keep out of reach of children. Hemp or cannabidiol use while pregnant or nursing may be harmful. Consult your doctor before using if you are pregnant or nursing, have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs. Take precaution when using multiple hemp or cannabidiol products at the same time or together. California Proposition 65 Warning: ⚠️ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (9-THC), which is known to the State of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov. CA only.