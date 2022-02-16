CBD

Cbd Bath Bomb

Wondering where to buy CBD bath bombs near you? Look no further! Our CBD Bath Bombs help soothe, release and restore skin with freshly scented, high-quality ingredients, and Hemp-derived cannabidiol. Studies are showing that a high concentration of CBD may be able to help relieve stress and tension while also providing soothing comfort anywhere your body needs it. Our CBD Bath Bombs, made in collaboration with Health and Wellness Guru Hannah Bronfman's HBFIT, are packed with rich essential oils, botanicals, and minerals. Formulated for versatile skincare health, our *CBD Bath Bombs may help reduce inflammation and encourage relaxation, all while hydrating and nourishing your skin.