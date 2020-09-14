Highline Wellness

Cbd Bath Bomb

$15.00

Our Premium CBD Bath Bomb helps soothe, release and restore skin with our freshly scented, high-quality ingredients, and Hemp-derived cannabidiol. A high concentration of CBD may help relieve stress and tension while providing soothing comfort anywhere your body needs it. Packed with rich essential oils, botanicals, and minerals to reduce inflammation, help the body relax, all while hydrating and nourishing your skin. In collaboration with Health and Wellness Guru Hannah Bronfman and formulated for versatile skin-care health.