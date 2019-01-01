Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
CB2

Cb2 3-piece Frosted Sake Set

$19.95
At CB2
Handmade frosted glass Tokkuri (pitcher) and two uniquely shaped Ochokos (glasses) serve up sake by tradition. Softly angled designs give each a sculptural appeal. 3-piece frosted sake set is a CB2 exclusive.
Featured in 1 story
Host Gifts That'll Get You Invited Back
by Marshall Bright