Joss & Main

Cazenovia Sofa

$709.99 $369.99

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Bring streamlined modern style to your space with this sofa. Founded on a solid and manufactured wood frame, this sofa features a full back, track arms, and round tapered feet. Enveloped in polyester-linen blend upholstery, this sofa features detail stitching for a tailored touch, while coil springs and polyester fiber-wrapped foam seat and back cushions provide added comfort and support. Measuring 34.5" H x 74.38" W x 33.75" D overall, this sofa has an 18.5" seat height and a 225 lbs. weight capacity. Features Cleaning code: X Back cover is attached by Hook & Loop Fastener Product Details Design: Standard Assembly Required: Yes Upholstery Material Upholstery Material: Polyester Blend Upholstery Material Details: Polyester