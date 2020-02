Zipcode Design

Cazenovia 81.625″ Reversible Sectional

$1049.00 $526.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Bring a streamlined modern style to your space with this sectional. Enveloped in 100% linen upholstery, this sectional features full backtrack arms, and a reversible chaise. Detail stitching lends a tailored touch, while pocket springs and fiber-wrapped foam seat and back cushions provide comfort and support.