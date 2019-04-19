Birch Lane

Cayuga Storage Ottoman

$93.99

At Birch Lane

Grab a glass of crisp white wine, kick your feet up and relax - after a long day of body surfing through the salty waves and walking along the shore, nothing feels better than soaking up the style of your living room seating group. Let it reflect your coastal adventures with an ocean-inspired palette, perfect for a pop of something special. Pile your pleated sofas high with linen pillows and knit throw blankets for curling up in comfort, a must-do on any evening. Next, set a fine foundation with a knotted jute rug on the floor below and a glass-top table punctuating it so you can stage a bowl of found sea shells. And finally, round it all out with this stunning storage ottoman. Founded atop four flared feet, its circular wood silhouette is wrapped in microfiber upholstery with a navy and white floral motif. Features Fashionable and functional Storage and seating solution Can be used for sitting Solid wood legs in a white-washed finish Product Details Shape: Round Storage Mechanism: Lift-Off Lid Upholstery Material: Microfiber/Microsuede Assembly Required: Yes