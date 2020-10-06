United States
The Row
Caylan Cotton Corduroy Wide Leg Pants
£660.00
At Net-A-Porter
The Row's Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen don't believe in following trends - their impeccably made, minimalist pieces are designed to stand the test of time. These 'Caylan' pants are cut from cotton-corduroy and have wide legs and a mid-rise waist. Wear yours with the brand's ['Friulane' slippers ] so the cuffs pool onto the floor.Wear it with: [The Row Top ], [The Row Shoulder bag ].