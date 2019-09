BaubleBar

Caye Pearl Bracelet

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At BaubleBar

Materials Freshwater pearls, steel chain, brass casting. Shiny gold plating. Closure Fish Hook Allergy Information Hypoallergenic Care Instructions Our jewelry should be kept away from any moisture or liquid including water, lotion, and perfume. Baubles should never be worn in the shower, the pool or the ocean.