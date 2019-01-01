Laura Mercier

Caviar Stick Eye Shadow

C$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A long-lasting, creamy eyeshadow stick that can also line, highlight, and create smoky looks. What it does: This multitasking eyeshadow stick delivers both easy application and high-definition, long-lasting color. Long-wearing, transfer-proof, and crease-resistant, the color glides seamlessly onto lids and blends and layers beautifully with a rich pigment-payoff. It features a myriad of shades and finishes to deliver endless options for an effortlessly beautiful eyes that stand out both day and night. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:This product was dermatologist tested. The Tuxedo shade is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.