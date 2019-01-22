Alterna

Caviar Anti-aging® Replenishing Moisture Shampoo

$52.00

Which hair type is it good for? ✔ Straight ✔ Wavy ✔ Curly What it is: A luxe shampoo infused with caviar that restores moisture to dry, dull hair. Key benefits: - Hydrates dry hair - Improves shine and softness - Improves texture and manageability If you want to know more… CAVIAR Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo is formulated with pure caviar extract—rich in omega 3 fatty acids, proteins, minerals, and vitamins A, C, and D—to visibly improve the signs of aging hair in as little as one use. A proprietary blend of Sea Silk® and an Age Control Complex® help target the physical, environmental, and natural signs of aging and stress that can cause hair to look older and start to lose moisture, becoming dry, brittle, and more prone to breakage. What it is formulated WITHOUT: - Parabens - Sulfates - Phthalates What else you need to know: Inspired by the Science of Skincare for Hair®, Caviar Anti-Aging is the first comprehensive line of hair care products that address intrinsic (natural aging process), chemical, and environmental aging by infusing hair with the finest, most effective ingredients to restore hydration, strength, vibrancy, and elasticity for more youthful-looking hair. Every product contains pure caviar from the roe of non-endangered sturgeon fish, sustainably farmed in France. It is naturally luxurious and rich in vitamins, minerals, and omega fatty acids that help restore hair's lipid layer to its optimal state—the key to healthier, younger-looking hair. Suitable for color-treated hair, this product is free of DEA/TEA, petrochemicals, and synthetic color. Research results: Based on an outside consumer study with CAVIAR Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner vs. untreated hair, results after 1 use: - 100% of women saw a notable improvements in shine, texture, softness, and manageability