Caviar Anti-aging Bond Repair Leave-in Protein Cream
$37.00
At Ulta Beauty
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Restructuring BOND REPAIR Leave-in Protein Cream with Caviar Bond Enforcing Technology deeply penetrates to support the building blocks of hair-restoring and rebuilding dry, brittle strands and a coarse surface damaged by chemical treatment, heat styling, intrinsic aging and environmental aggressors. This nourishing treatment is formulated with hydrolyzed keratin and bio-identical peptides to help rebuild your hair¿s resiliency, adding hydration and manageability to unruly, coarse, damaged hair without weighing it down.