Hourglass

Caution Extreme Lash Mascara

C$29.00

An all-in-one mascara that delivers a look of endless length, intense volume, and sky-high lift for extreme, dramatic lashes.What it does: Caution Extreme Lash Mascaras smooth, buildable, ultra-black formula creates dramatic but weightless lash looks that dont smudge or flake. The 4DAmplifier™ brush combines two brushes in one to deliver volume, length, lift, and definition for extreme lash looks. It saturates lashes with product from root-to-tip for the most volume in a single stroke, and perfectly coats the bottom lashes without smudging onto the lower lash line. The tapered end reaches even the smallest lashes in the corners of the eyes. This product is vegan and cruelty-free.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: The ultimate all-in-one mascara, Cautions double-action brush, densely packed bristles, and the smooth glide formula work together to deliver volume, length, and definition.“I wanted to create a mascara that truly delivered bold, extreme lashes effortlessly.”Carisa Janes, Hourglass FounderResearch results:Based on a 1 week consumer test of 32 participants: - 100% said it provided instant volume- 100% said it did not smudge- 94% said lashes looked longer and lifted