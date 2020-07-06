Hashtag Home

Cauldwell Task Chair

$149.99 $81.90

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Give your home office a modern refresh with this desk chair. The bucket-style armless chair is made from molded plastic, making it easy to wipe down and clean. A padded, foam-filled seat cushion completes the look for an inviting look and feel as you tackle your to-do list. This task chair is set on a 5-star base with casters, meaning you can easily move around your office. Plus, there is a lever under the seat, so you can adjust the height to best fit your desk.