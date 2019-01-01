Search
Products fromShop
Caudalie

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum

$79.00
At Sephora
This satiny serum is a remarkable formula for smoother, brighter-looking skin. Vinoperfect boosts the complexion's radiance and appearance. Your skin is moisturized and luminous. Your complexion looks even and beautifully radiant.
Featured in 1 story
Peek Inside February's Sephora Play! Beauty Boxes
by Erika Stalder