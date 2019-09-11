Caudalie

Glycolic Peel

A gentle resurfacing treatment, this exfoliating mask refines skin texture thanks to glycolic acid – a member of the AHA family which dissolves the bonds which bind dulling dead cells to skin’s surface, to reveal a smooth glowing complexion – without ruffling its feathers. Non-irritating, this brightening formula diminishes dark spots and helps to counteract congestion – un-clogging pores to reduce the likelihood of blemishes and breakouts – while simultaneously stimulating sluggish skin cells to accelerate turnover, promote collagen-synthesis and enhance repair and renewal processes. Grape-derived viniferine – packed with antioxidants – works to counteract pigmentation patches and restore uniformity of tone, whilst leaving your face feeling wonderfully smooth, plump and dewy.