Caudalie

Caudalie Beauty Elixir 30ml

£12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Caudalie Beauty Elixir smoothes features, tightens pores and provides an instant burst of radiance to the complexion. An ideal treatment for skin lacking radiance, the Caudalie Beauty Elixir – Limited Edition acts as an anti-dull complexion treatment for smokers, a priming base for make-up and makes a great aftershave for men. Including refreshing extracts of grape, toning rosemary, astringent organic mint balm and uplifting mint essential oils, this Beauty Elixir soothes and prepares your skin for further treatments.