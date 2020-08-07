Caudalie

Caudalie After Sun Milk 200ml

$24.99

Caudalie After Sun Milk 200ml Caudalie After Sun Milk is a post-solar milk that hydrates, comforts and takes care of the skin, the tan is long lasting and more luminous. Provides deep nutrition and hydration, while repairing, refreshing and calming the skin after sun exposure. Quickly absorbed, does not stick, nor leaves an oily sensation. Its sunny fragrance with notes of coconut and monoï water leaves the skin delicately scented. Paraben-free, phenoxyethanol, phthalate-free, mineral oils and animal-free ingredients How to use: Apply to the skin of the face and body, perfectly clean and dry, after sun exposure. Indicated for: Ideal for all skin types, even the most sensitive. Can be used on the face and body.