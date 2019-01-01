Chris Moore

Catwalking: Photographs By Chris Moore

Chris Moore is the undisputed master of runway photography and the 500 images in Catwalking are a distilled selection of key moments including previously unseen shots from his 60-year career. Turning the pages, you feel the tense energy of the photographers' pit, and author Alexander Fury adds not only his own front row perspective, but also draws comments from Moore that give new insight into modern fashion. Its a book to enjoy for the compelling visual experience and to return to as a work of cultural significance.