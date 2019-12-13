Sharon Weeks

Cattoo Paso Robles Syrah 2018

About the wine This smooth, savory red puts the 'ahhh' in Syrah Your Syrah is juicy and ripe, full of rich flavors like cherries, plums and wild, brambly blackberries. Deeee-lish! This champion wine hails from the heart of Paso Robles – it’s Sharon’s home base, and a region famous for extreme temperature swings and a long growing season. Paso’s radiant afternoon sun and cooling coastal winds make for full-bodied, ripe reds. The last vintage even took an impressive Gold at the 2019 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition – give yourself a pat on the back... and a few bottles of this award-winner! Best before It is approachable now and will continue to deliver excellent drinkability thru 2025. Serving advice PLEASE DO NOT OPEN THIS WINE ON THE DAY THAT YOU RECEIVE IT. This is a young wine and I do recommend decanting this wine for 60 minutes prior to drinking to allow the flavors and aromatics to fully develop. This also helps soften the tannins and will give the wine a smoother taste. I also recommend letting all of your wines rest for a minimum of 2 weeks after receiving them to allow them to recover from the shipping. The shipping really does impact the aromatics and flavors of the wine and does make a difference on how much you will enjoy your wines. Food match Charcuterie, BBQ, braised and grilled meats. USA Paso Robles Syrah | Shiraz Fruity Red 14.5% ABV 750ml