Madewell

Cattail Tiered Dress

$128.00 $96.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide A crisp tank dress with ruffled tiers. A summer dream with flat sandals and a straw hat (meadow for strolling: optional). Oversized body, size down for regular fit. Falls 48" from high point of shoulder (based on size M). Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Cotton. Machine wash. Import. AO320