Abrams Image

Cats Rule The Earth Tarot: 78-card Deck And Guidebook For The Feline-obsessed By Catherine Davidson

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 79968087; Color Code: 000 A fun and clever take on the usual tarot deck, Cats Rule The Earth Tarot creatively reinvents the traditional cards with modern, quirky cat illustrations. 2022, Abrams Image. Size - 80 pages