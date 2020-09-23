United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
The MET Store
Cats Coasters
$15.95
At The Met Store
A perfect gift for cat lovers, our art-inspired coasters celebrate a diverse and entertaining variety of felines in The Met collection, taken from sources ranging from a Japanese print to an American lithograph. Set your hot or cold beverages on our cork-backed coasters while enjoying four fabulous cats. In Winter: Cat on a Cushion, a lazy cat stretches out luxuriously on a soft pink pillow. The Favorite Cat captures the personality of a handsome tabby. The curious Cat Watching a Spider wears a colorful patterned neckerchief. The long-haired Little Grey Cat sits patiently, ignoring the cream set out below while gazing at birds above.