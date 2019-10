Church's

Catrina Tassel Leather Loafers

$750.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Church's traditional approach to design is showcased in full in these black leather Catrina leather loafers. They're made in the UK with a chunky heel and coordinating ribbed mid-sole, then set with a classic tassel trim across the folded vamp and finished with a fringed panel. Wear them with cropped trousers and a chunky sweater for an easy daytime look.