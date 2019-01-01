Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Catrice
Catrice Glam & Doll Super Black Liner
$5.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Catrice Cosmetics
Featured in 1 story
The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals
by
Anna Gray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
COVERGIRL
Covergirl Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner Pencil Black Onyx, .008 Oz
$4.49
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Decay
24/7 Glide-on Eye Pencil In Perversion
$20.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
DETAILS
Charlotte Tilbury
The Feline Flick Liquid Eye Pen
$30.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Tarte
Amazonian Clay Waterproof Liner In Black
$24.00
from
Tarte
BUY
More from Catrice
DETAILS
Catrice
Prime & Fine Multitalent Fixing Spray
$7.99
$4.79
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Catrice
Liquid Gel Cushion Eyeliner
$3.49
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Catrice
Eyebrow Filler Perfecting & Shaping Gel
$5.49
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Catrice
Prisma Chrome Lipstick
$7.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Ilia
Color Haze Multi-use Pigment
$32.00
from
Credo
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Cliniquefit Workout 24-hour Mascara
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
More from Beauty
Beauty
14 Coordinate Tattoos That Will Remind You Of Your Happy Place
If you're in search of a meaningful tattoo design that makes the pain worthwhile, we've got just the one: a coordinate tattoo. A quick scroll through
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Sophie Turner Says Goodbye To Sansa Stark With Brand-New Bangs
Ever since we were first introduced to Sophie Turner a decade ago as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, the actress has only ever experimented with her hair
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Perfect Wedding-Day Scent For Every Type Of Bride
Choosing the right perfume is one of the more intimate details of planning a wedding. Sure, it can't be captured in an Instagram Story the way your first
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted