Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesHair Accessories
Brides and Hairpins

'catherine' Jeweled Hair Comb

$115.00
At Nordstrom
Hand-wired urea pearls and beaming crystals are entwined in a lovely botanical motif atop a gleaming hair comb that adds an extra touch of radiance to your updo.
Featured in 1 story
25 Headpieces To Elevate Your Wedding-Day Tresses
by Emily Ruane