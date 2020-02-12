Lana Fox

Cathedral Of Furs: Ardent Erotica Inspired By Anaïs Nin

From taboo eroticism to ardent longing that ignites the page and makes the heart thump harder, no one writes passion like Anaïs Nin. That’s why erotic author and publisher Lana Fox created CATHEDRAL OF FURS—five ardent linked stories inspired by Anaïs Nin’s diaries. Much like Nin herself, the protagonist Arielle refuses to let her heart be bound by rules that make no sense for her. Thus she embarks on a journey of forbidden liaisons, exotic revelations, and courageous encounters that society would have her shun in spite of their heart-driven passion. “When asked for my favorite erotic books,” says the author Lana Fox, “my answer is always Anaïs Nin’s unexpurgated diaries—the most erotically charged, emotionally intense writing I’ve ever read.” Through CATHEDRAL OF FURS, Fox hopes to either share her own passion with those who already adore Nin, or encourage those new to Nin to read and be moved by her breathtaking work. REVIEWS: "Fox combines words in such a magically sensual way that they make me believe I reside in another world...one filled only with beauty." --F. Leonora Solomon on CATHEDRAL OF FURS "Lana is an amazing writer, her own style is lush and makes me close my eyes as I pause and savor her prose.... Nin’s style is not that different from her own, but there is an exploration of themes and emotions that she reincarnates from the pages of Nin’s journal that floored me. So much beauty, I could hardly bear it.... I took in passages that made me stop and wonder, was I reading Nin or Lana? And yet, Lana manages to make it her very own, with an intuitive contemporary angle. Lana is like a legit medium, filling us with the deepest secrets of desire. " --F. Leonora Solomon on CATHEDRAL OF FURS (at fdotleonora.wordpress.com) "Ms Fox writes with an unforced sensuality that pours off the page." --Justine Elyot on CREAM: AN EROTIC ROMANCE “Lana Fox is fantastic at complexity—sexual humiliation that feels affirming, control that is empowering, refusals that are arousing.” --Annabeth Leong on CREAM: AN EROTIC ROMAN