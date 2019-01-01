Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Free People
Catching Rays Tunic
£78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
From our Endless Summer collection, this crinkly mini dress is featured in a halter silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Ryder Dress Es
$118.00
$59.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Roshay Dress
$248.00
$124.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Shimmer Velvet Mini Dress
$99.00
$30.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Ganni
Lace Mini Dress
$280.00
$140.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Free People
Free People
Ottoman Slouchy Tunic
$148.00
$99.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Free People
Jaden Rib Knit Blanket Scarf
$48.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Free People
The Molly Headband
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Merry Go Round Sweater
$148.00
$103.60
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Dresses
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
$124.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Weekday
Meja Dress
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Weekday
Helga Dress
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
& Other Stories
Gathered A-line Maxi Dress
£95.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted