A simplified version of the popular adult game, Catan Junior gives young players the opportunity to slip into the role of hideout-searching pirates. Perfect for family game night, this iconic game encourages players to use tactical and strategic thinking skills as they set sail in search of new islands where they can build pirates' lairs. As players collect wood, wool, cutlass and molasses to launch new ships and build their hideouts, they must watch out for the Ghost Captain as he tries to block the resource production of the islands. Resource tiles take the place of cards in the junior version of the popular game, making it easy for smaller hands to participate and play.