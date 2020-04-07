Pawstrust

Cat Water Fountain, 1.6l Automatic Pet Water Filter Dispenser With Silicone Mat

$25.99 $19.88

Super Quiet & Low Consumption Pump: (Power adaptor is included)The pump is ultra quiet and low consumption. You can’t barely hear the water flow with the silent submersible water pump, quiet operation even work for 20,000 hrs. Even the timid pet will never be frightened by the cat drinking water fountain 1.6L Large Capacity: 1.6/54oz water capacity is great for small to medium sized pets, suitable for dogs and cats to drinking 5-7 days. Best choice for travel lovers and office workers. BPA Free and Easy to Use: Made of BPA free plastic, through food-grade certification. Our pet water fountain easy to install, convenient and easy to operate and clean. Furthermore, each fountain comes with waterproof silicone mat to prevent your carpet from getting wet, you can also use it as a food mat. 3 Different Flow Designs: Flow waterfall, flower bubble, and gentle fountain - each mode meets the needs of various pets, Suit for picky drinkers. The circulation system with replacement filter helps provide healthy and hygienic water for your beloved pets all day. Drinking more water: This cat fountain always keep water fresh and clean. The free-falling stream and bright colour attract pets to drink more water. This cat fountain water bowl is a funny toy for pets PET DRINKING FOUNTAIN DESCRIPTION： Input Voltage AC 100V-240V 50Hz-60Hz Output Voltage DC 5V Product Weight 430g Capacity :1.6 L (54oz) Power cable Length 1.5m USB cable Product Dimensions 177mm(L)×177mm(W)×160mm(H) The charcoal filter and foam filter should be changed every 2 to 4 weeks, depending on the number of pets using the fountain. It is normal for some residual charcoal dust to seep from the filter.To help prevent the charcoal dust from shedding，rinse the filter thoroughly under running water before placing inside the fountain. The fountain runs on long life Variable-Frequency DC water pump. The pump normally last between 2.5-4 years(>20000hrs). We provide full 1-year warranty for pump. Remark: The warranty doesn't cover user damage、user repairs damage or fau