Go Pet Club

Cat Tree

$79.99

80 High Beige Cat Tree Material: Compressed wood, faux fur, sisal rope For medium to large size cat Assembly instruction and tools included * Overall Size : 45"W x 30"L x 80"H* Base Board Size : 24"W x 24"L* Size of Big Condo : 16W x 16"L x 14"H* Size of Small Condo : 12"W x 10"H* Size of Basket : 12"W* Top Paw Perch : 14"W x 16"L x 3"H* Top Round Perch : 14"W x 3"H* Top Perch : 13"W x 13"L* Number of Hanging Rope : 1* Number of Hanging Toys : 3* Number of Posts : 13* Number of Levels : 13 * color: beige* overall size: 45"W x 30"L x 80"H* base board Size: 24"W x 24"L* size of Big condo: 16W x 16"L x 14"H* size of small condo: 12"W x 10"H* size of basket: 12"W* top paw perch: 14"W x 16"L x 3"H* top round perch: 14"W x 3"H* top Perch: 13"W x 13"L* number of hanging rope: 1* Number of hanging toys: 3* Number of posts: 13* Number of levels: 13* posts covered by natural sisal rope* covering material: Faux Fur* board material: wood