AmazonBasics

Cat Scratching Post And Hammock

$25.99

Buy Now Review It

Elevated cat hammock with dual scratching post pillars Plush hammock provides a comfortable space for your cat to relax Helps keep your cat from damaging carpets, furniture, curtains, and more Natural jute fiber scratching posts help keep nails healthy Neutral color tones fit in with your home’s existing décor Durable, long-lasting construction An amazon brand