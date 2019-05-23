This "purrfect" bedtime set in pretty pink includes a pair of feline-themed slippers and an eye mask in a matching pouch. Featuring silk-satin uppers and suede soles, the elegant slippers are finished with Charlotte Olympia's signature gold spider web on the sole. These adorable accessories make a stunning gift—and a welcome addition to any boudoir.
About the designer:
Inspired by classic old Hollywood glamour, London-based Charlotte Olympia creates luxurious contemporary footwear and accessories. Her playful, feminine designs are noted for their fine Italian craftsmanship and a healthy dose of humor.
