Cat Incense Burner

$440.00

At Gucci

Style ‎561589 ZACC6 5675 Made from pink Richard Ginori porcelain, the incense burner has a rounded design, printed with images inspired by the ready-to-wear collection. The cat head appears at the centre with a hole to hold an incense stick. "XXV"—the number favored by Creative Director Alessandro Michele—appears at the top along with a playful take on the House name: Guccy. Pink Richard Ginori porcelain with Guccy and XXV prints Black trim White porcelain cat to hold incense stick Please note, incense is sold separately 117mm diametre Made in Italy Print