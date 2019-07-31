Drew Barrymore Flower Kids

Cat Face Mirror

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The Cat Face Mirror by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids - 13.5W x 17.5H in. lets you look at your wall and instantly shape-shift into your favorite feline! This oval, wall-hanging mirror is screen-printed with ink to showcase the ears, nose, and whiskers of the most adorable kitty cat. The frame is composed of engineered wood and comes complete with ready-to-hang holes on the back. As part of the Drew Barrymore Flower Kids exclusive assortment, this mirror can be paired with any other piece for an eclectic and adventurous kids space.