United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
BCBG
Cat Eye Sunglasses
$58.00$19.97
At Nordstrom Rack
This is the one you saw on Shark Tank–the one that launched a world-wide craze! The Comfy Original® wearable blanket is the world’s first of its kind letting you stay warm and cozy whether you’re at home or on the go. The Comfy Original® blanket’s huge, one-size-fits-all design combines an ultrasoft microfiber exterior with a luxurious, sherpa-lined interior to make you think you’re being hugged by a cloud. Slip one on and start living #TheComfyLife!™