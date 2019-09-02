3.1 PHILLIP LIM
Cat Combat Boot -
$595
|
$179
You Save 70%
Or 4 installments of $44.75 by
SELECT SIZE
ADD TO BAG
ADD TO WISH LIST
Some sizes are out of stock. Sign up for our wait list, here:
ADD TO WAIT LIST
3.1 Phillip Lim Cat Combat Boot in Black. Combat inspired boot with buckle at ankle and rubber sole. Chunky lugged sole. Sculpted stretch-knit for a sock-like fit with smooth leather panels and silver tone grommets. Tongue-less buckle closure. Cowhide upper. Padded sole.
SIZE & FIT GUIDE
PRODUCT CODE: 015173 | VENDOR SKU: SHS8-T495CWL
This item is final sale
Free domestic shipping within the continental USA
CONTACT US: (855) 373-7596 - hello@thedreslyn.com