Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
3.1 Phillip Lim

Cat Combat Boot

$595.00$179.00
At The Dreslyn
3.1 PHILLIP LIM Cat Combat Boot - $595 | $179 You Save 70% Or 4 installments of $44.75 by SELECT SIZE ADD TO BAG ADD TO WISH LIST Some sizes are out of stock. Sign up for our wait list, here: ADD TO WAIT LIST 3.1 Phillip Lim Cat Combat Boot in Black. Combat inspired boot with buckle at ankle and rubber sole. Chunky lugged sole. Sculpted stretch-knit for a sock-like fit with smooth leather panels and silver tone grommets. Tongue-less buckle closure. Cowhide upper. Padded sole. SIZE & FIT GUIDE PRODUCT CODE: 015173 | VENDOR SKU: SHS8-T495CWL This item is final sale Free domestic shipping within the continental USA CONTACT US: (855) 373-7596 - hello@thedreslyn.com
Featured in 1 story
These Under-$200 Boots Were Made For Walking
by Ray Lowe