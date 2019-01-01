Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTech & Gadgets
Kate Spade New York

Cat Bluetooth Speaker

$75.00$52.50
At Nordstrom
An adorable kitty motif adds signature kate spade style to a compact bluetooth speaker to enjoy your fave tunes or answer phone calls with purrfect acoustics.
Featured in 1 story
30 Gifts To Buy From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale
by Ray Lowe