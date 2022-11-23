Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Romance Was Born
Casus Tier Dress
$440.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Romance Was Born
Need a few alternatives?
Collective The Label
Petite Exclusive Bandeau Ruched Waist Mini Dress
BUY
£36.00
£48.00
ASOS
Karen Millen
Petite Figure Form Crystal Embellished Min
BUY
£104.00
£149.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Petite Figure Form Crystal Embellished Midi
BUY
£90.00
£129.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Petite Slinky Knit Twist Neck Maxi Dress
BUY
£51.00
£169.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Romance Was Born
Romance Was Born
Devotion Slip Dress
BUY
£620.00
MatchesFashion.com
Romance Was Born
Day Bloom Maxi Dress
BUY
$417.31
$557.00
Farfetch
Romance Was Born
Long-sleeve Button-front Sequin-fringe Denim Jacket
BUY
$1110.00
Bergdorf Goodman
Romance Was Born
Sisterhood Broderie Shirt Dress
BUY
$552.71
Farfetch
More from Dresses
Collective The Label
Petite Exclusive Bandeau Ruched Waist Mini Dress
BUY
£36.00
£48.00
ASOS
Karen Millen
Petite Figure Form Crystal Embellished Min
BUY
£104.00
£149.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Petite Figure Form Crystal Embellished Midi
BUY
£90.00
£129.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Petite Slinky Knit Twist Neck Maxi Dress
BUY
£51.00
£169.00
KAREN MILLEN
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted