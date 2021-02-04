Casual Home

Casual Home 3-piece Breakfast Set

$219.99 $117.47

Set includes one (1) table and two (2) stools that nestle under the table to save space Stools and table feature natural finish tops with Mission style columns that provide a classic aesthetic Table divider doubles as footrest for additional comfort Light and easy assembly Dimensions: Table: 34 inches high x 36 inches wide x 23.5 inches deep; Stool: 24 inches high x 12.75 inches wide x 12.75 inches deep; Weight: 50.3 pounds Not Made In China The 3-Piece Solid Wood Pub-Style Breakfast Cart Set is perfect for your apartment, smaller kitchen, or breakfast nook. The counter-height table and classic stools create a cozy spot to have your morning coffee or share an intimate candlelit meal. Mission style by design, it elicits an understated balance that is sure to blend. The set comes with one pub table, two stools, and a beautiful two-tone white and natural wood finish to match the décor of your home flawlessly.