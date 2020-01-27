Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Majestic Pure
Castor Oil Eyelash Serum
$12.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Castor oil has been used for hundreds of years all over the world as a remedy to thinning, stunted hair, helps eyelashes and brows appear longer and thicker, as well as fight hair loss
Need a few alternatives?
Kate Somerville
Kx Active Concentrates Ceramides + Omegas Serum
C$129.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Saint Jane Beauty
Luxury Beauty Serum
C$170.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Alpyn Beauty
Plantgenius Survival Serum
C$90.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Aveeno
Positively Radiant Maxglow Hydrating Serum + Primer
C$31.43
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Majestic Pure
Majestic Pure
Himalayan Salt Body Scrub (pack Of 2)
$26.98
$17.83
from
Amazon
BUY
Majestic Pure
Himalayan Salt Body Scrub With Lychee Essential Oil
$13.98
$11.18
from
Amazon
BUY
Majestic Pure
Himalayan Salt Body Scrub With Lychee Essential Oil
$18.50
$13.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Majestic Pure
Brown Sugar Body Scrub For Cellulite And Exfoliation
$12.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Skin Care
Burt's Bees®
Burt’s Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes
$7.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Versed
The Fix Emergency Eye Mask
C$23.54
from
Revolve
BUY
Revolve
Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream
C$23.54
from
Target
BUY
Versed
Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream
£16.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted