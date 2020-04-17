Luseta Beauty

Castor & Hemp Oil Shampoo

A luxury blend of Castor Seed Oil and Hemp Oil, the Castor & Hemp Shampoo strives to deliver the most nourishing and hydrating results. Rich in restorative omegas and, Castor Seed Oil helps revive damaged hair while antioxidants in Hemp oil help moisturize and cultivate a healthier scalp. WHAT IT DOES: ⌲ Sulfate, phosphate, & paraben-free. ⌲ Beneficial for damaged & dry hair ⌲ Nourishes and hydrates hair shaft ⌲ Cultivates moisturized and healthy scalp HOW TO USE: Wet hair, apply shampoo and gently massage into hair and scalp. Rinse thoroughly. Follow with Luseta Castor & Hemp Conditioner.