Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Staud
Castle Dress
$275.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
The Castle Dress is a compact knit midi dress with long sleeves and side slits. This style features a cut out spade heart and chevron stripe pattern.
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Halter Neck Dress
BUY
$59.99
Mango
Reformation
Jaime Denim Dress
BUY
$178.00
Reformation
Ganni
Light Bleach Denim V-neck Ruffle Collar Dress
BUY
$375.00
Ganni
We The Free | Free People
Time After Time Denim Dress
BUY
$168.00
Free People
More from Staud
Staud
Castle Dress
BUY
$275.00
Staud
Staud
Anita Fruit-crochet And Leather Bucket Bag
BUY
£340.00
Matches Fashion
Staud
Edesia Dress
BUY
$325.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Staud
Meadow Dress
BUY
$375.00
Staud
More from Dresses
Weekday
Gemini Dress
BUY
£60.00
Weekday
Whistles
Bandana Print Midi Dress
BUY
£159.00
Whistles
Showpo
How Will I Know Dress
BUY
$89.95
Showpo
Banana Republic
Halter Sweater Dress
BUY
$80.00
$140.00
Banana Republic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted