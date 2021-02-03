Symple Stuff

Castillo Closet Shelf Divider

This set of 4 wood shelf dividers will help you organize and stack clothes, linens, towels, blankets, linens, and more. Separate purses, shoes, and bags on the same shelf. These sturdy dividers increase storage space by enabling you to stack items higher, preventing them from toppling into each other. Never get attacked by a rogue sweater again. New and improved design features support brackets welded to the top and bottom of shelf divider for stability. They install easily and quickly - no tools or hardware needed! Simply slide onto an existing standard closet wood shelf or melamine shelving up to 0.75 inches thick. When you’re ready to reorganize, the dividers can be repeatedly removed or moved, with no damage to original shelves. Dividers feature a durable plastic coated steel frame that won’t rust.