Cost Plus World Market

Cast Iron Apple Peeler, Slicer & Corer

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cost Plus World Market

An all-in-one tool, our enameled cast iron apple corer also peels the skin away and slices the apple into uniform pieces with stainless steel blades. A time-saving device for baking or cooking with apples or even potatoes, it features a suction base that keeps the corer securely stationed on the countertop.