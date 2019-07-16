Lodge

Cast Iron 4-piece Cookware Set

The new Lodge one-piece cast iron cookware set includes top selling Lodge cast iron cookware combined into one set. Includes 10. 25" Cast iron skillet, 5 quart cast iron Dutch Oven, 10. 5" Cast iron griddle and cast iron lid that fits both the Dutch oven and skillet. The 10. 25" Lodge cast iron skillet is hailed as an essential kitchen tool by the country's leading chefs and publications, and features an assist handle. The round 10. 5" Lodge cast iron griddle is the perfect tool for cooking pancakes, pizza or quesadillas. The slightly raised edges keep oil, batter and other ingredients neatly contained. The Lodge 5 quart Dutch oven is an extremely versatile vessel, perfect for savory stews and roasts, as well as crispy breads and cobblers. Loop handles make it easy to move from stovetop to oven. The cast iron cover can be used on both the Dutch oven and the skillet. Lodge cast iron is seasoned with oil for a natural, easy-release finish that improves with use. Brutally tough for decades of cooking, cast iron is unparalleled in heat retention and even heating. The right tools to sear, sauté, simmer, bake, broil, braise, roast, fry or grill. At home in the oven, on the stove, on the grill or over the campfire. Great for induction cooktop. Easy care: Hand wash, dry, rub with cooking oil.