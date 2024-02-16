Alwyn Home

Cassiopeia Gel Fiber Pillow

$85.00 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This manufacturer is the very best in luxurious utility bedding, designed with the domesticated sophisticate in mind. No reason to mess with the classics. Our Classic Pillow works for all types of sleepers with a soft 200 thread count microfiber shell. Filled with 100% Hypoallergenic Polyester Gel, these superior pillows provide the softness of down with the perfect level of support for everyone, no matter your sleep style. Do you sleep on your back? A firm pillow will lovingly nestle your neck and head, allowing perfect alignment of your spine. Wake up feeling rejuvenated!