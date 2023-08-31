Bardot

Cassian Cut Out Blazer

$169.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric Weight: Mid-weight Fabric: Mid-weight, non-stretch suiting Long ruched sleeves with fixed button cuffs Notched of lapels and partial button placket Cutout details at sides Shell: 90% polyester/10% elastane Hand wash Imported, China Style #BARDT30040 A stylish step beyond your usual blazer, this BARDOT jacket features a unique extended drape and an eye-catching wraparound cutout at the waist. Complete your look with tonal trousers and heeled sandals.